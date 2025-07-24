Kinden Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Kinden ( (JP:1944) ).

Kinden Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 17,745 treasury shares as part of its Restricted Stock Remuneration plan. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, involves a total disposal value of ¥73,996,650 and is aimed at aligning the interests of its directors and executive officers with those of the company, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder relations.

Kinden Corporation operates in the construction and engineering industry, focusing on providing electrical and telecommunications infrastructure services. The company is known for its expertise in building and maintaining essential infrastructure, serving a wide range of clients in various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 434,598

Current Market Cap: Yen916.5B

