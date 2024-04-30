Kin Mining NL Announces Major VMS Discovery and Merger

Kin Mining NL (AU:KIN) has released an update.

Kin Mining NL has reported a significant Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) base metals discovery at Cardinia East, with ongoing diamond drilling to expand on earlier high-grade results. The company has also announced a merger with PNX Metals intended to form a diverse resource group with assets across WA and the NT, including gold, silver, base metals, and uranium. Kin is in a strong financial position, with $80 million in cash and liquid assets following the sale of WA gold deposits and the pending merger.

For further insights into AU:KIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.