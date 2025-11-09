Kimou Environmental Expands Eco-Industrial Park Construction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Kimou Environmental Holding Limited ( (HK:6805) ) has provided an announcement.
Kimou Environmental Holding Limited announced that its subsidiary, Taizhou Jincheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., has entered into a construction contract with Guangdong Jinjunda Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. for further development of its four eco-industrial parks. This transaction, valued at RMB47,660,000, marks a continuation of previous agreements with the same contractor and is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its park facilities.
Kimou Environmental Holding Limited operates in the environmental technology industry, focusing on the construction and management of eco-industrial parks. The company provides construction and related services for these parks, aiming to enhance their infrastructure and operational capabilities.
Average Trading Volume: 111,357
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$2.46B
