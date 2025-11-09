Kimou Environmental Expands Eco-Industrial Park Construction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited ( (HK:6805) ) has provided an announcement.

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited announced that its subsidiary, Taizhou Jincheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., has entered into a construction contract with Guangdong Jinjunda Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. for further development of its four eco-industrial parks. This transaction, valued at RMB47,660,000, marks a continuation of previous agreements with the same contractor and is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its park facilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6805) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.50 price target.

More about Kimou Environmental Holding Limited

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited operates in the environmental technology industry, focusing on the construction and management of eco-industrial parks. The company provides construction and related services for these parks, aiming to enhance their infrastructure and operational capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 111,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.46B



