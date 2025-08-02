Kimberly-Clark Reports Q2 2025 Results, Raises Outlook

Kimberly Clark ( (KMB) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kimberly Clark presented to its investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products, has reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, showcasing a strategic focus on innovation and cost management amidst a challenging economic landscape.

The company announced a slight decline in net sales by 1.6% to $4.2 billion, primarily due to divestitures and unfavorable currency translations, although organic sales grew by 3.9%. Despite these challenges, Kimberly-Clark achieved strong volume growth, marking the highest in five years, driven by its Powering Care strategy and innovative product launches.

Key financial metrics revealed a gross margin of 35.0%, with adjusted gross margin at 36.9%, and diluted earnings per share at $1.53, slightly down from the previous year. The company’s operating profit increased to $592 million, reflecting effective cost management and productivity gains, although adjusted EPS saw a minor decrease of 2.0% to $1.92.

Looking ahead, Kimberly-Clark has raised its 2025 outlook, anticipating organic sales growth to surpass market averages, despite expected negative impacts from currency translation and divestitures. The company remains committed to its transformation initiatives, aiming for sustainable growth and profitability in the coming years.

