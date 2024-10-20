Killi Resources Unveils Promising Gold-Copper System

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

Killi Resources Limited has announced promising initial drill results from its Kaa Prospect in Queensland, revealing a large-scale gold-copper system. The first three diamond drill holes have shown significant mineralization over a 1km strike, with high-grade gold, copper, and silver results. With more assays pending, further drilling and exploration could unlock this potentially lucrative mineral system.

