Killi Resources Unveils New Mineralisation Zones at Mt Rawdon West

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Killi Resources Limited ( (AU:KLI) ) has issued an update.

Killi Resources Limited has announced significant advancements in its Mt Rawdon West Project in Queensland, identifying new zones of mineralisation, including the Allendale Lode, which has shown promising copper results. The company is conducting detailed infill soil sampling and ground geophysics to refine its drilling targets, with a focus on the Baloo and King Louie prospects. This ongoing exploration underscores the area’s potential and Killi’s strategic commitment to enhancing its resource portfolio, supported by a robust financial position with over $2 million in cash and investments.

More about Killi Resources Limited

Killi Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary products include copper and gold, with a market focus on expanding its mineral resource base in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 175,214

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of KLI stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue