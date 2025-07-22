Kier Group Reports Strong FY25 Performance and Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) just unveiled an update.

Kier Group plc has issued a trading update for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, indicating that revenue and profit are expected to meet the Board’s expectations. The company has secured a high-quality order book valued at approximately £11 billion, with 88% of FY26 revenue already secured. The Group has seen strong free cash flow generation, with a net cash position of around £204 million, up 22% from the previous year. The announcement also highlights the retirement of CEO Andrew Davies and his succession by Stuart Togwell, as well as significant project milestones in the Property business and strategic partnerships in the residential sector. The company’s performance supports its long-term sustainable growth plan and enhances shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc showcases a strong financial performance and technical position, significantly supported by its effective cash flow management and positive market momentum. The ongoing share buyback programme further enhances shareholder value, despite the moderate valuation metrics.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group, providing specialist design and build capabilities. The company leverages the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its people to project manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 2,013,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £885.8M

