Kier Group Enhances Share Buyback Programme

The latest update is out from Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ).

Kier Group plc has announced the purchase of 35,309 of its own ordinary shares as part of a buyback programme initiated earlier in the year. This transaction, executed through Peel Hunt LLP, is part of Kier’s strategy to hold shares in treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights and shareholding calculations under regulatory rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £2.35 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc showcases a strong financial performance and technical position, significantly supported by its effective cash flow management and positive market momentum. The ongoing share buyback programme further enhances shareholder value, despite the moderate valuation metrics.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group. The company provides specialist design and build capabilities, leveraging the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its workforce to manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 2,012,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £862.7M

