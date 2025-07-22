Kier Group Announces Leadership Transition as CEO Andrew Davies Retires

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) has issued an update.

Kier Group plc has announced a leadership transition with Chief Executive Andrew Davies set to retire on October 31, 2025, to be succeeded by Stuart Togwell, the current Executive Director and Group Managing Director of Construction. Under Davies’ leadership, Kier has bolstered its financial position, achieved a record order book of over £11 billion, and returned to the FTSE250. The transition is expected to continue Kier’s trajectory of long-term sustainable growth, with Togwell poised to lead the company through its next development phase.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc showcases a strong financial performance and technical position, significantly supported by its effective cash flow management and positive market momentum. The ongoing share buyback programme further enhances shareholder value, despite the moderate valuation metrics.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:KIE stock, click here.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group. The company provides specialist design and build capabilities, leveraging the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its people to project manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 2,013,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £885.8M

For an in-depth examination of KIE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue