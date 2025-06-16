Kier Group Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ).

Kier Group plc announced a change in its voting rights structure following an acquisition or disposal by Perpetual Limited, which now holds 4.997% of the voting rights, down from a previous 5.049%. This adjustment in shareholding may influence the company’s governance dynamics and reflects a slight shift in stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are the primary drivers of the score. Technical analysis indicates bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. While the valuation is fair, the company’s high debt levels suggest a need for careful financial management.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a UK-based company operating in the construction and infrastructure services industry. It provides a range of services including building, civil engineering, and infrastructure maintenance, focusing on delivering projects across various sectors such as education, health, and transportation.

Average Trading Volume: 1,869,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £745.7M

