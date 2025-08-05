Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ).

Kier Group plc has announced the purchase of 15,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 201.50 GBp each as part of its ongoing buyback programme initiated in January 2025. This transaction, conducted through Peel Hunt LLP, brings the total number of shares repurchased under the programme to 5,385,201, which are held in treasury. The buyback is part of Kier’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value, impacting the total number of voting rights and shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are the primary strengths, although technical indicators reflect some short-term market volatility. The stock’s valuation is reasonable, aligning well with industry norms.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group. The company offers specialist design and build capabilities, leveraging the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its workforce to manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 2,227,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £845.6M

