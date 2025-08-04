Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) has shared an announcement.

Kier Group plc announced the purchase of 36,918 of its Ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme, which was initiated in January 2025. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 200.50 GBp to 204.50 GBp, and Kier plans to hold these shares in Treasury. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure, with a total of 5,370,201 shares purchased under the programme to date. This transaction reflects Kier’s commitment to optimizing shareholder value and maintaining a robust financial position, which is crucial for its operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target.

GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive corporate events. The company’s robust cash flow management and strategic initiatives, such as the share buyback program, enhance shareholder value. However, the high debt levels and moderate technical indicators limit the score.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group. The company provides specialist design and build capabilities, leveraging the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its workforce to manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 2,227,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £845.6M

