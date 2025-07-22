Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) has shared an announcement.

Kier Group plc announced the purchase of 35,627 of its Ordinary shares as part of a buyback programme initiated in January 2025. The shares were bought at a consistent price of 210 GBp each and will be held in Treasury. This transaction brings the total number of shares purchased under the programme to over 5 million, affecting the total voting rights and share calculations for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc showcases a strong financial performance and technical position, significantly supported by its effective cash flow management and positive market momentum. The ongoing share buyback programme further enhances shareholder value, despite the moderate valuation metrics.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:KIE stock, click here.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group. The company offers specialist design and build capabilities, leveraging the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its workforce to manage and integrate all aspects of projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,013,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £885.8M

Learn more about KIE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue