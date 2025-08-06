Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) has issued an update.

Kier Group plc announced the repurchase of 37,129 of its Ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme initiated in January 2025. This transaction, executed through Peel Hunt LLP, is part of Kier’s strategy to hold purchased shares in Treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are the primary strengths, although technical indicators reflect some short-term market volatility. The stock’s valuation is reasonable, aligning well with industry norms.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group. The company provides specialist design and build capabilities, leveraging the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its workforce to manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 2,227,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £845.6M

