Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Programme

Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) has provided an update.

Kier Group plc announced the purchase of 36,024 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme, initiated in January 2025. This move, executed through Peel Hunt LLP, reflects Kier’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value by holding these shares in treasury, and maintaining 447,792,923 voting rights for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance and positive corporate events, such as leadership transitions and share buybacks. Bullish technical indicators also support a positive outlook. However, a high P/E ratio suggests caution on valuation.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group, offering specialist design and build capabilities. The company leverages the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its workforce to manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 2,013,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £885.8M

