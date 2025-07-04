Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) is now available.

Kier Group plc announced the purchase of 30,897 of its Ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme, initiated on 21 January 2025. The shares were acquired at a price of 200.15 GBp each and will be held in treasury. This transaction brings the total number of shares purchased under the programme to 4,640,569, with 452,875,390 shares currently in issue. This strategic move is likely aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and technical indicators. The company’s proactive corporate strategies, including share buybacks, further enhance its market attractiveness despite a high valuation concern. Continued focus on reducing leverage and maintaining profitability will be crucial for future performance.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group. The company provides specialist design and build capabilities, leveraging the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its people to manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 2,092,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £852.6M

