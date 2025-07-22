Kidztech Holdings Ltd. Announces Joint Venture for Energy Storage Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kidztech Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:6918) ) has issued an announcement.

Kidztech Holdings Ltd. has announced a non-legally binding letter of intent with ShenZhen Xiang Xing Investment Co., Ltd. to establish a joint venture company. This venture aims to construct production lines for energy storage equipment and molten salt, enhancing Kidztech’s capabilities in the solar thermal power industry. The joint venture will be primarily owned by Xiang Xing Investment, with Kidztech holding a minority stake. The collaboration is expected to support Kidztech’s business expansion and innovation, aligning with its strategic development goals.

Kidztech Holdings Ltd. operates in the industry of energy storage and solar thermal power, focusing on the production and sale of energy storage equipment and molten salt. The company is expanding its market focus to include solar thermal power and molten salt energy storage technology.

