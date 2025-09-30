Kiboko Gold Inc. Announces Share Consolidation and Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Kiboko Gold, Inc. ( (TSE:KIB) ).

Kiboko Gold Inc. has announced a proposed consolidation of its common shares, reducing the number of shares from 44,137,093 to approximately 4,413,709. This move is accompanied by a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at $0.10 per unit, aimed at raising up to $1,000,000 for general corporate and working capital purposes. The consolidation and private placement are subject to shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approvals, with the company planning to announce the record and effective dates in a subsequent release. This strategic financial restructuring is expected to streamline the company’s share structure and provide additional capital for its operations.

More about Kiboko Gold, Inc.

Kiboko Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing its Harricana Gold Project, located 55 km north of Val-d’Or, Québec, within the renowned southern Abitibi gold belt. The company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘KIB’.

Average Trading Volume: 83,441

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

