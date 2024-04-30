KGL Resources Hits High-Grade Copper Amidst Leadership Change

KGL Resources Limited (AU:KGL) has released an update.

KGL Resources Limited reported significant high-grade copper, silver, and gold intersections from its 2023 drilling campaign, particularly in the near-surface Marshall Lode, promising to boost mining operations. The company is focusing on extending the mine life, which could substantially enhance project value amidst a forecasted copper shortfall. Additionally, with a strong cash position of $10.9 million and corporate leadership changes, KGL is preparing for an updated Feasibility Study and moving towards key milestones.

