Keybridge Capital Announces Director Departure

Keybridge Capital Limited announced the cessation of Richard Michael Dukes as a director effective February 10, 2025. Dukes held no registered securities but had a significant indirect interest through his role as the Independent Sole Director of Australian Style Group Pty Ltd, holding 35,653,273 ordinary shares. This change in directorship may influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

