Keybridge Capital Addresses Governance Issues with New Director Oversight

Keybridge Capital Limited ( (AU:KBC) ) has shared an update.

Keybridge Capital Limited has announced a governance review led by its new directors, addressing previous failures by former directors. The company has lodged the required Appendix 3Z forms for directors removed by shareholders, as confirmed by the Court of Appeal, marking a step towards improved compliance and transparency.

Keybridge Capital Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a focus on capital management and investment activities.

