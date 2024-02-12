Keyarch Acquisition to Become Subsidiary in Zooz Merger

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation (KYCH) has released an update.

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation and Zooz Power Ltd. have announced an impending Business Combination Agreement, with Keyarch set to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZOOZ, subject to certain terms and conditions. This significant move in the corporate world has been followed by ZOOZ’s release of updated financial milestones and an investment commitment of $12 million linked to the business combination’s successful closing. Investors and Keyarch shareholders are encouraged to review forthcoming detailed information from the SEC filings, which will provide crucial insights into the business combination and its anticipated impact on the market.

