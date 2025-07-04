Kerry Group’s Voting Rights Restructure Post-BlackRock Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) has provided an update.

Kerry Group plc has announced a notification of major holdings due to a group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners by BlackRock, Inc. The notification indicates a change in the breakdown of voting rights, with BlackRock now holding 6.08% of the voting rights in Kerry Group, up from a previous 6.02%. This restructuring and acquisition may impact Kerry Group’s shareholder dynamics and could influence its strategic decisions moving forward.

