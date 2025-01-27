Kerry Group Initiates Share Buyback Programme

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kerry Group plc, a prominent entity in the food and beverage industry, announced a share buyback on Euronext Dublin, acquiring 22,000 of its A ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of €95.4475 per share. This transaction is part of a larger buyback programme intended to repurchase up to €300 million worth of shares by June 2025, which could enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the earnings per share and market confidence.

More about Kerry Group plc

YTD Price Performance: 3.96%

Average Trading Volume: 56,932

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €15.9B

