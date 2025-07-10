Kerry Group Initiates Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) has provided an announcement.

Kerry Group plc has announced the repurchase of 26,850 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, as part of its €300 million buyback program set to run until February 2026. This strategic move is intended to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Kerry Group plc

Kerry Group plc operates within the food industry, focusing on the production of taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The company is known for its innovative approach and commitment to sustainability, serving a global market with a diverse range of products.

