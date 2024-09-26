Kerry Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 13,288 of its A ordinary shares at prices ranging from €91.55 to €93.00 on Euronext Dublin, with plans to cancel the acquired shares. This buyback is part of a larger scheme to repurchase up to €300 million worth of shares by December 19, 2024. As a result of the transaction, Kerry Group’s total number of issued shares will decrease to 170,399,891.

For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.