Kerry Group plc has announced the buyback of 44,875 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between €75.95 and €76.95. This move is part of a larger share repurchase program worth up to €300 million, set to conclude by 19 December 2024. Post-transaction, the company will have 172,129,077 ordinary shares in issuance, excluding treasury shares.

