Kerry Group PLC has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 54,077 of its A ordinary shares, as part of its €300 million share buyback program slated to continue until December 2024. The shares were bought on the London Stock Exchange from Goldman Sachs International, with transaction prices ranging from €74.1500 to €75.0000 per share.

