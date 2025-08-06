Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) has shared an update.

Kerry Group plc has announced the repurchase of 40,988 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, as part of its €300 million share buyback program set to run until February 2026. This strategic move is expected to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

More about Kerry Group plc

Kerry Group plc operates in the food industry, specializing in taste and nutrition solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative products and services to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

