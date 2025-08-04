Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kerry Group plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 31,930 of its A ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated to repurchase shares worth up to €300 million by February 2026. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting a proactive approach in managing its financial resources.

More about Kerry Group plc

Kerry Group plc operates in the food and beverage industry, focusing on providing taste and nutrition solutions. The company is known for its wide range of products and services aimed at improving food quality and nutritional value, catering to various market segments globally.

