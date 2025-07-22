Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) just unveiled an update.

Kerry Group plc announced the repurchase of 28,963 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing €300 million share buyback program. This initiative, which commenced in June 2025, aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting Kerry’s strong financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Kerry Group plc operates in the food industry, focusing on the development and distribution of taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to a global market.

