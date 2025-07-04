Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) is now available.

Kerry Group plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 23,599 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative, which aims to repurchase shares worth up to €300 million by February 2026, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Kerry Group plc

Kerry Group plc operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on taste and nutrition solutions. The company is known for its wide range of products and services that cater to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, aiming to enhance the taste and nutritional value of its offerings.

