Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Program

An announcement from Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) is now available.

Kerry Group plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 25,542 of its A ordinary shares as part of a buyback program on Euronext Dublin. This transaction is part of a larger initiative to repurchase shares worth up to €300 million by February 2026, which aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Kerry Group plc

Kerry Group plc operates in the food and beverage industry, focusing on taste and nutrition solutions. The company provides a wide range of products and services aimed at enhancing the taste and nutritional value of food and beverages, serving a global market.

