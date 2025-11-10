Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ).

Kerry Group plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 13,240 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative, which aims to repurchase shares worth up to €300 million by February 2026, reflects the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

More about Kerry Group plc

Kerry Group plc operates in the food and beverage industry, offering a wide range of taste and nutrition solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative products to enhance the taste and nutritional value of food and beverages, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on sustainability and health.

