Kerry Group plc has repurchased 3,000 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its €300 million share buyback program. The shares, bought at an average price of €89.075 each, will be canceled following the transaction. This move is part of Kerry Group’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

