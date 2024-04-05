Kernel Group Holdings Extends Business Combination Deadline

Kernel Group Holdings (KRNL) has issued an update.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has announced a one-month extension for completing its initial business combination, now moving the deadline from April 5, 2024, to May 5, 2024. This marks the third of a possible six monthly extensions allowed by the company’s governing documents. The details of this announcement, which are not considered an admission of materiality, are part of a broader set of information from the company’s SEC filings and public statements, with no obligation to update unless deemed appropriate by management.

