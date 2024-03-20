Kermode Unveils High-Grade Copper Findings

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd. has announced the discovery of significant copper percentages in select surface samples from the Copper Canyon area, part of their Mount Sicker project. Results include copper concentrations ranging up to 28.79%, with details of the findings accessible via provided links. The samples, characterized by silicified schist with quartz and sulphide veining, show potential for high-grade mineralization.

