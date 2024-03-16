Kermode Unveils High-Grade Copper Findings

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd. has disclosed assay results from grab samples at their SANTA ANNA project, revealing significant copper percentages in several samples, with the highest reaching 14.25%. The sampling conducted by 911 Exploration Corp. in November of the previous year showcases the potential mineral richness of the site, and further details, alongside videos of the prospecting process, are accessible through provided online links.

