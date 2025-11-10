KEPCO to Announce Q3 2025 Earnings Results on November 13

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Korea Electric Power ( (KEP) ).

On November 13, 2025, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is set to release its preliminary unaudited consolidated earnings results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss these results, which could provide insights into its financial performance and future outlook, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (KEP) stock is a Buy with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Korea Electric Power stock, see the KEP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KEP is a Outperform.

Korea Electric Power’s stock is supported by strong technical indicators and attractive valuation metrics, suggesting potential for growth. However, financial performance is mixed due to high leverage and operational margin volatility. Earnings call insights reveal both opportunities and challenges, with potential tariff adjustments being a key factor for future financial health.

More about Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea. As a leading utility provider, KEPCO plays a crucial role in the country’s energy infrastructure and market.

Average Trading Volume: 412,977

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.48B

