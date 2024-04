Keong Hong Holdings Limited (SG:5TT) has released an update.

Keong Hong Holdings Limited has announced that there have been no significant developments since their last update in the creditors’ voluntary liquidation of their subsidiary, Hansin Timber Specialist and Trading Pte Ltd. This status quo maintains that there is no material impact on the financial position of the company or its group.

