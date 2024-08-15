Kenon Subsidiary Refinances Major Energy Project

Kenon (KEN) has released an update.

Kenon’s subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. has successfully refinanced a $625 million debt facility for its 25%-owned project company, CPV Fairview, which operates a natural gas power plant in Pennsylvania. The refinancing includes a $550 million term loan and $75 million in ancillary credit facilities, with a notable $257 million to be distributed as dividends to partners. The new agreement features SOFR-based interest rates, scheduled amortization, and enhanced financial covenants to provide a more flexible financial structure for the company.

