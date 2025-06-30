Kenilworth Systems Rebrands to Global Asset Management

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kenilworth Systems ( (KENS) ) has shared an update.

On June 16, 2025, Kenilworth Systems will officially change its name to Global Asset Management Group, Inc. This decision, approved by the Board of Directors and the majority of shareholders, signifies a strategic shift in the company’s identity.

Average Trading Volume: 989

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.53M

