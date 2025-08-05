Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Kenilworth Systems ( (KENS) ).

On July 31, 2025, Global Asset Management Group, Inc. completed the acquisition of Bella Rio Marketing Agency, Inc., enhancing its digital marketing infrastructure and shareholder value through integrated brand development and performance marketing. Additionally, the company transferred its entire holdings in Regenecell, Inc. to Steven Swank in exchange for satisfaction of $32,000 in notes, leading to Swank’s resignation from his positions.

More about Kenilworth Systems

Bella Rio Marketing Agency, Inc. is a full-service marketing and automation firm specializing in scalable digital solutions for modern brands. The company offers expertise in social media strategy, content creation, SEO, website development, CRM integration, and email marketing, focusing on lead generation, conversion optimization, and customer retention.

Average Trading Volume: 917

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.62M

