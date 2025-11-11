Keller Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Keller Group plc ( (GB:KLR) ) has issued an update.

Keller Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 24,944 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,466 to 1,496 pence per share. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage capital and enhance shareholder value, with the purchased shares being held in treasury, affecting the company’s overall share count and potentially its market valuation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KLR) stock is a Buy with a £1786.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keller Group plc stock, see the GB:KLR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KLR is a Outperform.

Keller Group plc’s strong financial performance, characterized by revenue growth and improved cash flow, is complemented by positive technical indicators and an attractive valuation. The stock’s upward momentum and undervaluation relative to peers make it a compelling investment opportunity.

More about Keller Group plc

Keller Group plc operates in the engineering and construction industry, specializing in geotechnical solutions. The company provides services such as ground improvement, foundation installation, and earth retention systems, targeting various sectors including infrastructure, industrial, and commercial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 116,768

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.02B

