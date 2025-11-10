Keller Group Enhances Capital Structure with Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Keller Group plc ( (GB:KLR) ) has shared an update.

Keller Group plc, a company engaged in a share buyback program, announced the purchase of 23,958 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 1,468.00 to 1,526.00 pence, with a weighted average price of 1,500.5323 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 2,272,575. This move is part of Keller’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KLR) stock is a Buy with a £1786.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keller Group plc stock, see the GB:KLR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KLR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KLR is a Outperform.

Keller Group plc’s strong financial performance, characterized by revenue growth and improved cash flow, is complemented by positive technical indicators and an attractive valuation. The stock’s upward momentum and undervaluation relative to peers make it a compelling investment opportunity.

More about Keller Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 116,768

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.02B

