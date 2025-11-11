KEL Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KEL Corporation ( (JP:6919) ) has provided an announcement.

KEL Corporation reported its financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.4% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced significant declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The equity ratio remained stable, and the company maintained its dividend payments. The forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates modest growth in net sales and profits, suggesting cautious optimism for future performance.

More about KEL Corporation

KEL Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an industry that likely involves manufacturing or technology, given the context of financial results and stock information.

Average Trading Volume: 10,453

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen9.98B

