Keio Corporation Reports Q2 FY2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Keio ( (JP:9008) ) has issued an update.
Keio Corporation reported a 16.4 billion yen increase in operating revenues for the second quarter of FY2025, driven by growth in real estate sales, construction, and railway passenger numbers. Despite a slight decrease in operating profit and profit attributable to owners, the company has revised its full-year earnings forecast upwards, reflecting stronger-than-expected performance across most segments. Additionally, Keio has increased its annual dividend forecast to 110.0 yen per share.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9008) stock is a Hold with a Yen3943.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keio stock, see the JP:9008 Stock Forecast page.
More about Keio
YTD Price Performance: -2.41%
Average Trading Volume: 386,383
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen413.5B
See more insights into 9008 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.