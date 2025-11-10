Keio Corporation Reports Q2 FY2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Keio ( (JP:9008) ) has issued an update.

Keio Corporation reported a 16.4 billion yen increase in operating revenues for the second quarter of FY2025, driven by growth in real estate sales, construction, and railway passenger numbers. Despite a slight decrease in operating profit and profit attributable to owners, the company has revised its full-year earnings forecast upwards, reflecting stronger-than-expected performance across most segments. Additionally, Keio has increased its annual dividend forecast to 110.0 yen per share.

More about Keio

YTD Price Performance: -2.41%

Average Trading Volume: 386,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen413.5B

