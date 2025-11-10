Keio Corporation Reports Increased Revenue but Declining Profits in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Keio ( (JP:9008) ) has provided an update.

Keio Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a 7.7% increase in operating revenue to ¥230,688 million. Despite this, the company experienced a decline in profits, with operating profit and ordinary profit decreasing by 0.8% and 1.7% respectively, and profit attributable to owners of the parent dropping by 13.5%. The company also announced a revision to its cash dividend forecast, increasing the annual dividend per share to ¥110.00. These financial results and strategic dividend adjustments indicate Keio’s efforts to maintain shareholder value amidst fluctuating profit margins.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9008) stock is a Hold with a Yen3943.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keio stock, see the JP:9008 Stock Forecast page.

More about Keio

Keio Corporation operates in the transportation industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is primarily involved in providing railway services and other related operations, serving as a significant player in Japan’s public transportation sector.

YTD Price Performance: -2.41%

Average Trading Volume: 386,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen413.5B

