Keio Corporation Announces Treasury Share Acquisition Plan

An announcement from Keio ( (JP:9008) ) is now available.

Keio Corporation has announced its decision to acquire up to 3.4 million of its own common shares, representing 2.9% of its total issued shares, with a maximum acquisition amount of 10 billion yen. This move, scheduled between November 18, 2025, and March 31, 2026, aims to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency, with the acquired shares planned for cancellation to optimize the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9008) stock is a Hold with a Yen3943.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keio stock, see the JP:9008 Stock Forecast page.

More about Keio

YTD Price Performance: -2.41%

Average Trading Volume: 386,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen413.5B

For a thorough assessment of 9008 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

