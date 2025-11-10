Keio Corporation Announces Stock Split and Amendments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Keio ( (JP:9008) ).

Keio Corporation has announced a stock split, amending its Articles of Incorporation and altering its shareholder benefit program. The stock split aims to attract more individual investors by reducing the investment cost per share, increasing the total number of issued shares from 119,701,730 to 598,508,650. This strategic move is expected to broaden Keio’s shareholder base and potentially enhance market liquidity.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9008) stock is a Hold with a Yen3943.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keio stock, see the JP:9008 Stock Forecast page.

More about Keio

YTD Price Performance: -2.41%

Average Trading Volume: 386,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen413.5B

See more insights into 9008 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

